SC dismisses plea to review decision on CBI probe against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking a review of its order transferring the probe to the CBI against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh over allegations of misconduct and corruption.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said the order does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. ''Application seeking permission for an oral hearing is rejected. We have perused the Review Petition and record of the Criminal Appeal and are convinced that the order of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. Accordingly, the Review petition is dismissed,'' the bench said. The apex court on March 24 had transferred to CBI the investigation against Singh saying ''a very murky affair is going on amid echelons of power''.

