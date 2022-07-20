Mexico willing to reach "mutually satisfactory solution" on U.S. energy dispute -statement

Mexico's government is willing to reach a "mutually satisfactory solution" in an energy dispute with the United States, the Economy Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The United States on Wednesday requested dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under a regional trade deal over Mexican energy policies that it considers discriminatory and says "undermine" American firms and U.S.-produced energy.

