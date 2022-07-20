Left Menu

RLP MLA Narayan Beniwal gets threat letter

This is why even peoples representatives are getting threats these days, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:04 IST
RLP MLA Narayan Beniwal gets threat letter
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLA Narayan Beniwal has received a threat letter at his residence in Khinvsar, Nagaur, days after his car went missing from Jaipur, police said.

No case has been registered in the matter yet, but efforts are no to identify the person who dropped the letter at the legislator's residence, they said.

''Footage from CCTV cameras installed around the house is being examined,'' Khinvsar Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinod Chhipa said.

Talking to reporters, Beniwal said, ''The initials in the letter are 'Jai SOPU'. The letter said bad times have started for me since the day my SUV went missing. The sender threatened to finish me soon.'' SOPU or Students Organisation of Punjab University is an outfit alleged to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Earlier, Narayan Beniwal's brother and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal targeted the Congress government in the state over the law and order situation.

''Due to the poor law and order situation in Rajasthan, criminals have become fearless. This is why even people's representatives are getting threats these days,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

