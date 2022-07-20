Left Menu

U.S. abortion ruling will not affect overseas aid - diplomat

Wade decision that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies. Calling the decision "sobering" domestically, Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the U.S Department of Health, said it would not affect the country's position as the largest bilateral donor to family planning services globally.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:12 IST
U.S. abortion ruling will not affect overseas aid - diplomat
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United States decision to end the constitutional right to abortion domestically will have no impact on how the country funds family planning services overseas, according to its global health lead. The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies.

Calling the decision "sobering" domestically, Loyce Pace, Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs at the U.S Department of Health, said it would not affect the country's position as the largest bilateral donor to family planning services globally. "Those investments and those commitments remain the same in the wake of this decision," she told a media briefing in Geneva.

The U.S. has long-standing legislation which prevents the funding of abortion overseas directly, but it does fund post-abortion care and abortion counselling. Pace also said the U.S was ready to learn from other countries that have "managed their own challenges with regards to access to essential health care and services".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022