Mali junta expels UN peacekeeping mission spokesman over tweets
Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 20-07-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- Mali
Mali's military government on Wednesday ordered the spokesman of the United Nations peacekeeping mission MINUSMA to leave the country within 72 hours over Tweets about a diplomatic incident with Ivory Coast that has soured relations with the U.N.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mali
- U.N.
- Ivory Coast
- United
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's shadow: Deadly crises like Somalia starved of aid
Mali says 22 migrants die off Libyan coast
Two U.N. peacekeepers killed, 5 wounded in northern Mali attack - U.N.
PMLA case: Former Maha minister Nawab Malik moves court for regular bail
PM Modi's determination not to allow normalisation of cross-border terror has shaped India's Pak policy: Jaishankar