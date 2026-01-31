Left Menu

Kerala HC permits termination of over 31week old foetus suffering from abnormalities

The Kerala High Court has come to the aid of a couple seeking medical termination of their over 31 weeks old foetus, which suffers from congenital abnormalities of the brain and head, by allowing them to go ahead with the procedure.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:20 IST
Kerala HC permits termination of over 31week old foetus suffering from abnormalities
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has come to the aid of a couple seeking medical termination of their over 31 weeks old foetus, which suffers from congenital abnormalities of the brain and head, by allowing them to go ahead with the procedure. Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen allowed termination of the pregnancy on the basis of a medical board report which opined that if the baby is born, it would suffer from serious physical abnormalities. The board had also opined that continuation of the pregnancy was likely to be associated with risk to her mental health. The court, after considering the facts, materials on record, the settled principles of law on the subject and the recommendations of the medical board, was of the view that denying termination ''may only delay the inevitable and extend the suffering of the family''. It directed the Kottayam Medical College to terminate the pregnancy. The court directed the medical college to take immediate measures to constitute a medical team to conduct the procedure. ''The medical team shall, in their discretion and best judgment, adopt the best procedure recommended in the medical science to terminate the pregnancy and save the life of the first petitioner (woman),'' it said. It directed that before carrying out the medical termination of pregnancy, the team shall reconfirm the foetal abnormalities by performing a final scan. The court further said that if the foetus is born alive, ''the hospital shall render all the necessary assistance, including incubation and treatment at any super-speciality, to ensure that the foetus survives''. ''The baby shall be offered the best medical treatment and the petitioners (husband and wife) shall take full responsibility and bear the expenses for the baby,'' it added. The petitioners had contended that the foetus suffers from congenital abnormalities of the brain and head, including features suggestive of microcephaly, carrying a high likelihood of serious and lifelong physical and neurological disability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026