A Tragic Farewell: The Untimely Demise of Flight Attendant Pinky Mali

Flight attendant Pinky Mali tragically perished in a plane crash alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Her last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in central Mumbai. Pinky, an experienced flight attendant, was known for flying eminent personalities. The crash at Baramati airport left no survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:38 IST
The city of Mumbai bid a sorrowful farewell to flight attendant Pinky Mali, whose life was cut short in a tragic plane crash. The disaster claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three others. Mali's last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium on Thursday.

Mali's family gathered around her funeral pyre, visibly grief-stricken, as tears and cries filled the air. Her remains were brought from Baramati to Kharigaon and then to her childhood home in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai. Neighbors and friends joined the family to pay their final respects.

Pinky, aged 29, had been working as a flight attendant for five years, initially with Air India before moving to private charters. She had the distinction of flying with numerous dignitaries. Her father recalled her dream of helping her brother become a pilot. Unfortunately, the crash at Baramati airport on Wednesday claimed all aboard, including Pinky and Ajit Pawar.

