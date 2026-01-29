A Tragic Farewell: The Untimely Demise of Flight Attendant Pinky Mali

The city of Mumbai bid a sorrowful farewell to flight attendant Pinky Mali, whose life was cut short in a tragic plane crash. The disaster claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three others. Mali's last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium on Thursday.

Mali's family gathered around her funeral pyre, visibly grief-stricken, as tears and cries filled the air. Her remains were brought from Baramati to Kharigaon and then to her childhood home in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai. Neighbors and friends joined the family to pay their final respects.

Pinky, aged 29, had been working as a flight attendant for five years, initially with Air India before moving to private charters. She had the distinction of flying with numerous dignitaries. Her father recalled her dream of helping her brother become a pilot. Unfortunately, the crash at Baramati airport on Wednesday claimed all aboard, including Pinky and Ajit Pawar.