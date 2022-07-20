Left Menu

Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: NIA raids at 22 places in TN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 22 locations in Tamil Nadu in a case of narcotics and arms trafficking from Sri Lanka to India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 21:46 IST
Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: NIA raids at 22 places in TN
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 22 locations in Tamil Nadu in a case of narcotics and arms trafficking from Sri Lanka to India. The anti-terror agency carried out searches at the premises of the accused and suspects in Chennai, Thiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirapally districts in Tamil Nadu.

The searches conducted in all these places have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents, said the NIA. The case is linked to illegal activities of the Sri Lankan drug mafia being operated by C Gunashekharan alias Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna in association with Haji Salim, a drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan.

"These drugs and arms traffickers have been operating in India and Sri Lanka and working for the revival of LTTE and to further its violent activities," said the agency. The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 8 under sections various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act besides section 8(c) read with sections 21(c), 23(c), 24, 27A, 28 and 29 of NDPS Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022