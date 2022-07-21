Left Menu

Turkey says attack on Iraq's Dohuk a terror act, calls on Iraq to avoid terror propaganda

Turkey believes an attack on Iraq's northern Dohuk region which killed eight and wounded 23 others was a terror attack and calls on Iraqi authorities to avoid making statements influenced by "terrorist organisation propaganda", Ankara's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-07-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 00:04 IST
Turkey believes an attack on Iraq's northern Dohuk region which killed eight and wounded 23 others was a terror attack and calls on Iraqi authorities to avoid making statements influenced by "terrorist organisation propaganda", Ankara's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Earlier, Iraqi state media said the attack was carried out by Turkey.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was saddened to hear about the casualties in the attack, and added Turkey took maximum care to avoid civilian casualties or damage to historic or cultural sites. It said Turkey was ready to take any necessary steps to uncover the truth behind the attack.

