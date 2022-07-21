Left Menu

Biden says he treating climate like emergency, but makes no declaration

Reuters | Somerset | Updated: 21-07-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 00:34 IST
Biden says he treating climate like emergency, but makes no declaration
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the climate crisis is an emergency and he will treat it that way, though he did not declare such an emergency that fellow Democrats are urging him to do.

Biden said that in the coming days, his administration will announce more executive actions to combat climate, in a speech near a shuttered coal power plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States
2
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with personal best leap; Australia to compensate past abuse victims at the national sports institute and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Patterson wins world high jump gold with pers...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins; High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022