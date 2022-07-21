Biden says he treating climate like emergency, but makes no declaration
Reuters | Somerset | Updated: 21-07-2022 00:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the climate crisis is an emergency and he will treat it that way, though he did not declare such an emergency that fellow Democrats are urging him to do.
Biden said that in the coming days, his administration will announce more executive actions to combat climate, in a speech near a shuttered coal power plant.
