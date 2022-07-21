U.S. charges Indian man over $10 mln computer fraud scheme targeting elderly
U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan charged an Indian man with helping run a scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, including the elderly, into buying unnecessary computer anti-virus protection by falsely claiming that malware had infected their machines. Vinoth Ponmaran, 34, was arrested on July 15 in Blaine, Washington, and was ordered held in custody after a brief hearing on Wednesday in Seattle federal court.
U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan charged an Indian man with helping run a scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, including the elderly, into buying unnecessary computer anti-virus protection by falsely claiming that malware had infected their machines.
Vinoth Ponmaran, 34, was arrested on July 15 in Blaine, Washington, and was ordered held in custody after a brief hearing on Wednesday in Seattle federal court. Prosecutors said victims would see computer pop-up windows, sometimes containing logos of well-known companies, claiming that malware had been detected, and were directed to call a phone number for "technical support."
Once hooked, victims allegedly paid several hundred or several thousand dollars to the fraudsters, who sometimes accessed the computers but only to run anti-virus tools that were freely available. Prosecutors said more than 7,500 people in the United States and Canada were defrauded out of more than $10 million from 2015 to 2018, and Ponmaran directed co-conspirators to wire some fraud proceeds to accounts in India.
Christopher Black, a lawyer for Ponmaran, declined to comment. Ponmaran, also known as Victor James, was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, each carrying a maximum 20-year prison term.
A co-defendant, Romana Leyva of Las Vegas, was sentenced in January to serve 8-1/3 years in prison and pay $7.4 million in forfeiture and restitution after pleading guilty. Another co-defendant, Ariful Haque of Queens, New York, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to serve one year and one day in prison and pay $510,000.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan imposed both sentences, and oversees Ponmaran's case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
''Las Vegas of Asia'' tells casinos to grow beyond gambling
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get marriage license in Las Vegas - official
Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say; Has Netflix found its Bond? Ryan Gosling stars in spy movie 'The Gray Man' and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say; How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’
Entertainment News Roundup: How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’; Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas, reports say