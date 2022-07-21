Biden says he expects to speak with China's Xi in coming days

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, within the next 10 days.

In response to reporters' questions on a reportedly planned trip by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Biden said the military does not think it's a good idea to travel to the Chinese-claimed island right now.

