Biden says he expects to speak with China's Xi in coming days

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 03:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, within the next 10 days.

In response to reporters' questions on a reportedly planned trip by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Biden said the military does not think it's a good idea to travel to the Chinese-claimed island right now.

