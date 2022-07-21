U.S. plans to limit sugar imports from Nicaragua- WSJ

The Biden administration is planning to remove Nicaragua from the list of countries eligible for low-tariff shipments of sugar to the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move came as Washington is stepping up pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3Or79FI.

