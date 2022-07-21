Left Menu

All houses in Kerala to get tap water connections by 2026

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-07-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 09:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
All households in Kerala, cutting across the rural and urban divide, will get drinking water connections by 2026, if everything goes as planned by the Left government in the state.

The state government has allotted 10 lakh tap water connections across the southern state in the last year, state Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said.

The department is working on providing 40 lakh new tap connections in the next three years, he said while speaking at a function at nearby Nedumangadu on Wednesday.

''Drinking water connections will be provided to all households in Kerala by 2026 under the Jal Jeevan program,'' the minister said.

Augustine was speaking after inaugurating the expansion works of a drinking water project under the Kerala Water Authority at nearby Nedumangadu. He said the Nedumangadu drinking water project was being implemented at a cost of Rs 9.50 crore after including it in the state budget for the year 2021-22.

The objective of the project was to ensure safe drinking water in the areas within the municipality limit where there is an acute scarcity of drinking water.

