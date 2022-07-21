Thinker, writer Rajashekhar dead

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:01 IST
Progressive thinker, writer and social activist G Rajashekar died at a private hospital in Udupi after a prolonged illness Wednesday night, family sources said.

He was 75. Rajashekar is survived by his wife and two sons.

He was fighting a rare neurological disease, 'Atypical Parkinson's' for the last three years.

Rajashekar was in the forefront of the fight against communalism and communal forces all through his life. He was involved in many pro-people movements. Udupi district Muslim Okkuta had presented him the 'Manava Ratna' award in 2020-21.

Though his work, 'Bahuvachana Bharatha,' published in 2016 fetched him the Karnataka sahitya academy award, he refused to accept it with a remark against the atmosphere of growing intolerance in the country.

