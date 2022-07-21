Left Menu

Two killed, 19 wounded in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Two people were killed and 19 wounded in Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday, the regional governor said.

Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said four people were in serious condition. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

