Two killed, 19 wounded in Russian shelling of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-07-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 13:50 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two people were killed and 19 wounded in Russian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Thursday, the regional governor said.
Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said four people were in serious condition. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Heavy fighting, widespread shelling in battle for Donetsk, says Ukrainian officials
Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'
Ukrainians hope embattled UK PM "Johnsoniuk" can cling on
Russian defense ministry says warplane hit Ukrainian troops on Snake Island
Russian defense ministry says warplane hit Ukrainian troops on Snake Island