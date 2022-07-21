Russian Foreign Ministry: no contact with U.S. on Ukraine peace talks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:42 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing on Thursday that there had been no contact with the United States over peace talks with Ukraine.
