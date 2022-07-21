Left Menu

Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain

A 47-year-old Nepali sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 metres (26,247 ft) for a second time, his agency said on Thursday. Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 metres is the 13th highest, on Thursday morning, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu. No further details were available. Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:51 IST
Nepali Sherpa sets climbing record on Pakistan mountain
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 47-year-old Nepali sherpa has set a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 meters (26,247 ft) for a second time, his agency said on Thursday.

Sanu Sherpa, from Sankhuwasabha district in east Nepal, reached the top of Pakistan's Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 meters is the 13th highest, on Thursday morning, his Pioneer Adventure hiking company said in Kathmandu. "He is the only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice," Nibesh Karki, the company's executive director told Reuters. No further details were available.

Eight of the 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, are in Nepal. The other six are in Pakistan and the Tibet region of China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022