SC to hear in Oct first week pleas on Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will await the Varanasi district judges decision on the Gyanvapi mosque committees application raising objections to the maintainability of the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:43 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will await the Varanasi district judge's decision on the Gyanvapi mosque committee's application raising objections to the maintainability of the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha said that it is posting for October first week hearing on the appeal of Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea against the Allahabad High Court order upholding the appointment of court commissioner to survey the site. The bench said that it has been apprised of the fact that proceedings before the District Judge are still underway and it would be appropriate if the appeal of the mosque committee is kept pending till the outcome of the application filed under Order 7 Rule 11 questioning the maintainability of the suit. On May 20, the top court transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

