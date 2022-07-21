Left Menu

Gov rejects World Press Freedom Index findings; says methodology 'questionable, non-transparent'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:47 IST
Gov rejects World Press Freedom Index findings; says methodology 'questionable, non-transparent'
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday told Parliament that it does not agree with the conclusions drawn by 'Reporters Without Borders' in the World Press Freedom Index that ranked India 150th among 180 nations.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said the government did not agree with the conclusions drawn by the organisation for various reasons including ''very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent''.

Thakur was responding to separate questions put by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AAP member Sanjay Singh.

The minister said the Government was committed to ensuring the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Thakur said the Press Council of India (PCI) has been set up under the Press Council Act, 1978 mainly to preserve the freedom of the press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country.

He said the PCI looks into the complaints filed 'by the Press' regarding curtailment of press freedom.

Thakur said the PCI was also empowered to take suo moto cognizance in matters on the pressing issues concerning freedom of the Press and safeguarding of its high standards.

In response to Kharge’s question on the arrest of journalists, the minister said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain data separately on attacks on journalists.

According to the World Press Freedom Index, released in May, India's ranking dropped to 150th position from last year’s 142nd rank among 180 nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022