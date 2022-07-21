Left Menu

Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:13 IST
Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested six Indian fishermen from here for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Thursday.

The six had set sail on Wednesday.

They were picked up by the Lankan navy late last night for alleged violation of maritime boundary while fishing in the Palk Strait region, they said.

One boat was also detained. The fishermen were taken to Thalaimannar.

