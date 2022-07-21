Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested six Indian fishermen from here for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Thursday.

The six had set sail on Wednesday.

They were picked up by the Lankan navy late last night for alleged violation of maritime boundary while fishing in the Palk Strait region, they said.

One boat was also detained. The fishermen were taken to Thalaimannar.

