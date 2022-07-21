Left Menu

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:40 IST
Maha: Man climbs mobile phone tower in Jalna, demands wife's return from her maternal home
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol climbed atop a 100-foot mobile phone tower in Maharashtra's Jalna district seeking that his wife return home from her parent's place, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil on Wednesday and the man, identified as Ganpat Bakal, came down only after an assurance from villagers, fire brigade and police personnel that they would strive to solve the domestic dispute, he added.

''He was under the influence of alcohol. He came down from the tower after four hours. Bakal was detained and then released later,'' he said.

Eyewitnesses said the scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra's character in the 1970s blockbuster 'Sholay'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

