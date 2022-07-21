Department in process of drafting integrated Space Policy: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, ISRO is in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) also seeks to promote active participation of private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which includes space tourism as well.

With regards to question on space diplomacy, the Minister said, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) pursues international cooperation and relations with 61 countries in varied domains of space activities.

It may be recalled that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre [IN-SPACe] has been created as a single window agency, under Department of Space, to promote, handhold and authorize the activities of private sector in space domain, including those by young entrepreneurs and students interested in the field of Space Science.

IN-SPACe will come up with mechanisms to enable sharing of technical facilities and expertise available across ISRO Centres with private entities.

In a related question, Dr Jitendra informed that Department of Space (DOS) is in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated Space Policy, which shall provide direction to the activities of private Indian space industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)