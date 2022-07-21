Left Menu

Department in process of drafting integrated Space Policy: Dr Jitendra Singh

With regards to question on space diplomacy, the Minister said, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) pursues international cooperation and relations with 61 countries in varied domains of space activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:20 IST
Department in process of drafting integrated Space Policy: Dr Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, ISRO is in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) also seeks to promote active participation of private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which includes space tourism as well.

With regards to question on space diplomacy, the Minister said, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) pursues international cooperation and relations with 61 countries in varied domains of space activities.

It may be recalled that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre [IN-SPACe] has been created as a single window agency, under Department of Space, to promote, handhold and authorize the activities of private sector in space domain, including those by young entrepreneurs and students interested in the field of Space Science.

IN-SPACe will come up with mechanisms to enable sharing of technical facilities and expertise available across ISRO Centres with private entities.

In a related question, Dr Jitendra informed that Department of Space (DOS) is in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated Space Policy, which shall provide direction to the activities of private Indian space industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022