Man arrested in UP for killing wife, sister-in-law

Depressed over being childless, a man allegedly killed his wife and another woman following a heated argument with them at his in-law's place in the Ninavali area here, police said on Thursday. The accused Ashu has been arrested, they said. The deceased have been identified as Shivani (23) and her sister-in-law Sunita (30), police said.

The incident took place Wednesday night when the accused visited the house of his in-laws to bring back his wife Shivani. Shivani had gone to her parent's house to look after Sunita, who had delivered a baby. When Ashu's in-laws refused to send Shivani with him, he attacked both the women in a fit of rage. Police said he was depressed over not having a child.

