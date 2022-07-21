Left Menu

Man arrested in UP for killing wife, sister-in-law

The deceased have been identified as Shivani 23 and her sister-in-law Sunita 30, police said.The incident took place Wednesday night when the accused visited the house of his in-laws to bring back his wife Shivani.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:19 IST
Man arrested in UP for killing wife, sister-in-law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Depressed over being childless, a man allegedly killed his wife and another woman following a heated argument with them at his in-law's place in the Ninavali area here, police said on Thursday. The accused Ashu has been arrested, they said. The deceased have been identified as Shivani (23) and her sister-in-law Sunita (30), police said.

The incident took place Wednesday night when the accused visited the house of his in-laws to bring back his wife Shivani. Shivani had gone to her parent's house to look after Sunita, who had delivered a baby. When Ashu's in-laws refused to send Shivani with him, he attacked both the women in a fit of rage. Police said he was depressed over not having a child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022