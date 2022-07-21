Left Menu

Russian Justice Ministry asks for Jewish Agency to be dissolved

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:26 IST
Russia's Ministry of Justice has requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Russian media reported on Thursday. The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel is the largest Jewish non-profit organization in the world and helps Jews emigrate to Israel.

Interfax reported that the court case, filed with Moscow's Basmanny District Court, is connected to unspecified violations of Russian law.

