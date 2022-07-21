Left Menu

We keep eye on developments having bearing on national security: India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 18:03 IST
We keep eye on developments having bearing on national security: India
Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India on Thursday said it keeps an eye on all developments having bearing on national security in the backdrop of reports of China setting up a village in Doklam plateau.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said the government takes measures accordingly.

''We keep an eye on all developments having bearing on national security and take measures accordingly,'' he said.

Bagchi was replying to a question on new satellite images that showed the construction of a Chinese village east of the Doklam plateau on the Bhutanese side.

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

The NDTV came out with the images on Tuesday captured by MAXAR.

It said alongside the village is a neatly marked all-weather carriageway, which is part of China's ''extensive land grab'' in Bhutan.

The road could give China access to a strategic ridge in the Doklam plateau.

