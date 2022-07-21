Moosewala's father visits hospital morgue to identify bodies of singer's alleged killers

Singer Sidhu Moosewala's father on Thursday visited the Amritsar civil hospital to identify the bodies of his son's alleged killers who were gunned down in an encounter a day ago.

''The police did its action and I appreciate its work. It is just the beginning and it is a long fight,'' Balkaur Singh told reporters said outside the hospital morgue.

He, however, said the killing of the two gangsters will not bring back his son, but asserted that the police action against criminals needs to continue.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police killed gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa in a nearly five-hour-long encounter in Amritsar.

Three policemen and a journalist were also injured during the operation.

A Special Cell of the Delhi Police had nabbed previously nabbed three of the six alleged shooters --Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. The sixth shooter is yet to be nabbed.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The police held gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the ''mastermind'' behind the killing.

According to the police, the singer's murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

