Case against Mukhtar Ansari after original diary in 31-year-old murder case goes missing
A case has been registered against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and some unidentified people in connection with the disappearance of the original diary of the 31-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case here, officials said Thursday.
The FIR was registered on Wednesday for hatching a conspiracy to get the original case diary disappear in connivance with the employees of the court here, Cantt Police Inspector Prabhu Kant said.
The hearing of the Awadhesh Rai murder case is being held in the MP-MLA court of Varanasi. Instead of the original case diary, the case is being heard on the basis of its photocopy, he said.
Awadhesh Rai, brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead on August 3, 1991, at the gate of his Lahurabir residence and a case was registered against Ansari, former MLA Abdul Kalam and others.
Former MLA Ansari is currently in jail.
