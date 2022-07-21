Left Menu

Case against Mukhtar Ansari after original diary in 31-year-old murder case goes missing

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:04 IST
Case against Mukhtar Ansari after original diary in 31-year-old murder case goes missing
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and some unidentified people in connection with the disappearance of the original diary of the 31-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case here, officials said Thursday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday for hatching a conspiracy to get the original case diary disappear in connivance with the employees of the court here, Cantt Police Inspector Prabhu Kant said.

The hearing of the Awadhesh Rai murder case is being held in the MP-MLA court of Varanasi. Instead of the original case diary, the case is being heard on the basis of its photocopy, he said.

Awadhesh Rai, brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead on August 3, 1991, at the gate of his Lahurabir residence and a case was registered against Ansari, former MLA Abdul Kalam and others.

Former MLA Ansari is currently in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022