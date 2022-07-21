Fr Nirmol Vincent Gomes to be ordained as new bishop of Krishnanagar diocese on Saturday

Educationist Fr Nirmol Vincent Gomes would be ordained as the new bishop of Krishnanagar diocese on Saturday, as per a statement.

He will be ordained at a function at the Cathedral of the Holy Redeemer in Krishnanagar, the diocese said on Thursday.

The Krishnanagar diocese covers the districts of Nadia and Murshidabad. The diocese has been without a bishop since April 2019 after the retirement of Bishop Joseph Suren Gomes.

Bengali and Santhali are the languages spoken in the diocese.

The episcopal ordination function would be attended by Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, president of the Federation of Asian Bishops Conferences, Myanmar, and Archbishop of Calcutta Fr Thomas D'Souza.

The Bishop emeritus, Theotonius Gomes, of Dhaka, will preside over the episcopal ordination. Among other dignitaries, Vatican Nuncio to India and Nepal Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli would be present.

In April, Pope Francis had appointed Salesian Father Nirmol Gomes as the bishop of Krishnanagar diocese. The Pope had also appointed Archbishop Thomas D'Souza of Kolkata the apostolic administrator of the diocese.

Father Nirmol Gomes was born on February 8, 1959, at Ranaghat in Nadia district.

