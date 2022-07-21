Russia about to run out of steam in Ukraine, British spy chief says
- Country:
- United States
Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
"I think they're about to run out of steam. I think our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower material over the next few weeks," said Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6.
"They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Britain
- Ukraine
- Ukrainians
- Russians
- Colorado
- Russia
- Richard Moore
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine war: reclaiming Snake Island is Kyiv’s biggest strategic victory so far - here’s why
WRAPUP 2-'No safe place' from Russian artillery as offensive underway in Ukraine's Donetsk
5 killed as Russia pounds eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk
Ukraine says its gas storage is at roughly half government target