Father, son sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a father and his son to life Imprisonment on Thursday for killing a 45-years-old man over a land dispute two years ago.
Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Madan Murmu, 52, and Lalmohan Murmu, 25.
On February 10, 2020, the father-son duo assaulted Sukdev Marandi, 45, with an axe at a paddy field near Jamupani village in Gorumohisani block. The victim died on the spot.
The judgement was based on a medical report and statements of 14 witnesses, additional public prosecutor Pankaj Das said.
