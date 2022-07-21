Iran doesn't appear to want a nuclear deal, British spy chief says
Reuters | Aspen | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
Britain's spy chief said on Thursday he was skeptical that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to revive a nuclear deal with world powers.
"I don't think the Iranians want it," said Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Iran
- Iranians
- Britain
- Supreme
- Colorado
- Richard Moore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
QUOTES-Britain's new finance minister sets out his priorities
Qatar's top diplomat in Tehran as Iran, US struggle to save 2015 pact
PayNearby providing cash withdrawals via kirana network in flood-hit villages of Assam
Britain's energy security bill set to become law
Culture Ministry to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, dates to be announced soon