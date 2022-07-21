Iran doesn't appear to want a nuclear deal, British spy chief says

Britain's spy chief said on Thursday he was skeptical that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to revive a nuclear deal with world powers.

"I don't think the Iranians want it," said Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

