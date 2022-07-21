Left Menu

BSF nabs 10 infiltrators on Indo-Bangladesh border in Coochbehar

Vigilant Border Security Force troops have apprehended as many as 10 Bangladeshi nationals on the Indo-Bangladesh international border who were illegally trying to cross over.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-07-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 21:06 IST
Bangladeshi nations held at Indo-Bangladesh border (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vigilant Border Security Force troops have apprehended as many as 10 Bangladeshi nationals on the Indo-Bangladesh international border who were illegally trying to cross over. According to the press note released by the BSF, the alert troops took out a successful drive against trans-border crimes, as the frontier force foiled an attempt of alleged illegal crossing and nabbed 10 Bangladeshi nationals on the international border, including three males, three females and four children on Wednesday night.

The infiltrators were attempting to cross the international boundary near the bordering village Seuti-Dwitia in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal, all the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were later handed over to the nearest Police Station for further legal action. Keeping in view the vulnerability of the border, and heightened activities of anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on alert to the issues of trans-border crimes including infiltration and exfiltration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

