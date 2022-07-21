Left Menu

Kanwariyas can get Kanwar, Ganga water at police stations in Uttarakhand

Kanwariyas who lose their kanwar or the Ganga water collected from Haridwar under such circumstances can visit the police station or Kotwali concerned to get them instead of going back all the way to Haridwar to collect them again, Dobhal said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 21-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 21:17 IST
Uttarakhand police is going to take a new initiative for the convenience of Kanwariyas from this year. Kanwar and Ganga water will be made available at every police station and Kotwali for Shiva devotees who happen to lose them on the way due to some accident or other reasons and have to return to Haridwar to collect them again, SP (rural) Pramendra Dobhal said.

The initiative is being taken on the directions of senior officials, he said. Kanwariyas who lose their kanwar or the Ganga water collected from Haridwar under such circumstances can visit the police station or Kotwali concerned to get them instead of going back all the way to Haridwar to collect them again, Dobhal said.

