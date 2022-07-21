Mexico's Telmex union launches strike after failing to reach deal with company

The trade union of Telmex, the Mexican telecommunications firm controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, went on strike on Thursday after failing to reach an agreement with the company over a new collective contract, the union said.

A union representative said 60,000 unionized workers of Telmex were set to participate in the strike.

