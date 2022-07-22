U.S. says to hold Russia accountable for implementing Ukraine grain deal

The U.S. State Department on Thursday welcomed a U.N.-brokered agreement in principle for Ukrainian grain exports, but said it was focusing on holding Russia accountable for implementing the deal.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price made the comment at a regular news briefing after Turkey announced that Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports.

