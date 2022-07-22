U.S. says to hold Russia accountable for implementing Ukraine grain deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 00:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Thursday welcomed a U.N.-brokered agreement in principle for Ukrainian grain exports, but said it was focusing on holding Russia accountable for implementing the deal.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price made the comment at a regular news briefing after Turkey announced that Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel, Turkey to expand mutual flights in their first aviation deal since 1951
Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'
Russian defense ministry says warplane hit Ukrainian troops on Snake Island
Turkey's Erdogan to visit Mexico in July 2023 - Mexico foreign ministry
Ukraine to summon Turkey envoy after Russian grain ship sailed