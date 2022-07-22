Jan. 6 probe: Trump didn't want to say 'election is over'

The House Jan. 6 committee has aired a previously unseen video outtake of President Donald Trump saying, “I don't want to say the election is over” the day after insurrection at the US Capitol.

The committee showed outtakes from a speech that Trump recorded on Jan. 7, 2021, in which he resisted the idea of saying that the election is over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)