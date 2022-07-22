Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman, her two grandchildren drown in pond

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 12:53 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman, her two grandchildren drown in pond
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two minor grandchildren drowned in a pond located in a forest area of Chhattisgarh's Korba district where they went to pluck mushrooms, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the area located around 45 km from the district headquarters, under Kartala police station limits on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Verma said.

The deceased were identified as Surja Bai Kanwar (50), her granddaughter Jahnvi (8), and grandson Akhil (5), he said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the trio, who had gone to the forest area to pluck mushrooms, slipped into the pond and drowned, Verma added.

''The woman might have drowned while trying to save her grandchildren,'' he said, adding their bodies were sent for autopsy, and an investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022