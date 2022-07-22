Chhattisgarh: Woman, her two grandchildren drown in pond

A woman and her two minor grandchildren drowned in a pond located in a forest area of Chhattisgarh's Korba district where they went to pluck mushrooms, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the area located around 45 km from the district headquarters, under Kartala police station limits on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Verma said.

The deceased were identified as Surja Bai Kanwar (50), her granddaughter Jahnvi (8), and grandson Akhil (5), he said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the trio, who had gone to the forest area to pluck mushrooms, slipped into the pond and drowned, Verma added.

''The woman might have drowned while trying to save her grandchildren,'' he said, adding their bodies were sent for autopsy, and an investigation into the case is on.

