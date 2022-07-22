Left Menu

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over his security arrangements - PA media

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:51 IST
Prince Harry Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's Prince Harry has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the British interior ministry over his security arrangements, PA Media reported on Friday.

Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan, is challenging a government decision for him to cease receiving police protection while in Britain, even if he covers the cost himself.

