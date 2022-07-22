Left Menu

Russian, Ukrainian ministers to attend grains deal event in Istanbul

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:57 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is en route to Turkey to attend a ceremony to sign deal allowing the resumption of Ukraine's maritime grain exports, three sources with information on the matter said on Friday.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister will also attend the ceremony that would mark a first step to ease a global food crisis brought on by Moscow's invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine and Russia are among the world's top food exporters, and Ukraine's ports, including the major hub of Odesa, have been blockaded by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

