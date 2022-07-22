Man lodged in lock-up tries to commit suicide, booked

A man has been booked for allegedly attempting suicide in the lock-up of Badlapur police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Bharat Narottam Sharma (29) was held on Wednesday night for offences including house trespass and was lodged in the police lock-up when he tried to end his life some hours later by using a bedsheet given to inmates, he said.

''He tried to kill himself by making a noose of the bedsheet at 4:30am on Thursday. He was saved by policemen on duty. We have charged him under section 309 (attempt to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code,'' the Badlapur police station official said.

