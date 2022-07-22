Police launch manhunt following killing of Collins Chabane Mayor

Police have mobilised the 72-hour activation plan following the killing of Moses Maluleke, the Mayor of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality, in Limpopo.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, on Friday directed Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, to mobilise maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the 56-year-old mayor was shot dead on Thursday evening at his home. His 18-year-old son was wounded during the attack.

She said: "According to reports, three unknown suspects entered the Mayor's home in Saselamani village at 7pm where they demanded money from the deceased mayor and his son. When the pair could not comply with the suspects' instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio.

"The mayor succumbed to his injuries on scene and his son survived. The son was transported to a nearby hospital where he is receiving further medical care."

A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered.

"Police have since launched a manhunt for the group of suspects," said Mathe.

She said members of the public who know or may have witnessed what transpired are encouraged to report to the Saselamani Police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 to assist police investigations.

