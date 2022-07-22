Pak intruder who intended to kill Nupur Sharma has links with far-right Islamic group: Police

Pakistani intruder Rizwan Ashraf, who infiltrated into India with the intention to eliminate suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has been associated with a far-right Islamic group in his country, police said on Friday.

Rizwan (24) was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar on the night intervening July 16 and 17, and was handed over to the local police for interrogation.

He has also been involved in vandalising a statue of erstwhile Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort last year, after which he was nabbed and sent to a jail in Pakistan.

Rizwan has been associated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a far-right Islamic group in Pakistan, police said.

Sri Ganganagar SP Anand Sharma said during interrogation, Rizwan said he came to India with a plan to kill Nupur Sharma for insulting Prophet Mohammad.

The SP said that the accused has been actively associated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

''This group had organised a protest march a month ago in the village of the accused against the statement of Nupur Sharma,'' the SP said.

He had taken part in a religious meeting in Pakistan and after being motivated there, he made a plan to kill the suspended BJP leader.

He was caught by the BSF in Hindumalkot when he entered India after crossing the border. Two knives, religious books, food and clothes were recovered from a bag in his possession.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections of the Foreigners Act, Indian Passport Act and Arms Act.

