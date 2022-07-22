BRIEF-EMA Recommends Restricting Use Of Cancer Medicine Rubraca

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: EMA RECOMMENDS RESTRICTING USE OF CANCER MEDICINE RUBRACA: 22/07/2022

* EMA - RECOMMENDATION DOES NOT AFFECT USE OF RUBRACA AS MAINTENANCE TREATMENT FOLLOWING CHEMOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)