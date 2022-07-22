BRIEF-EMA Recommends Restricting Use Of Cancer Medicine Rubraca
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:31 IST
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA: EMA RECOMMENDS RESTRICTING USE OF CANCER MEDICINE RUBRACA: 22/07/2022
* EMA - RECOMMENDATION DOES NOT AFFECT USE OF RUBRACA AS MAINTENANCE TREATMENT FOLLOWING CHEMOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
