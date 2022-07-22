Russian defense minister Shoigu arrives in Istanbul for grain deal

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen on live TV arriving on Friday in Istanbul, where Russia and Ukraine will later sign a deal to facilitate grain exports.

Shoigu will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's defense ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)