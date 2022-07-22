Russian defense minister Shoigu arrives in Istanbul for grain deal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 16:37 IST
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen on live TV arriving on Friday in Istanbul, where Russia and Ukraine will later sign a deal to facilitate grain exports.
Shoigu will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's defense ministry.
