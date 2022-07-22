Belarus says it has funds for Eurobond payments, but sanctions block transactions
Belarus said on Friday it had the funds to make Eurobond payments, but that sanctions had prevented payments going through.
"There are funds. But we cannot conduct transactions due to the relevant actions of international financial institutions," Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said in a video published by the government's press service.
