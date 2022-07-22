Left Menu

No plans to form Birsa Munda regiment in Indian Army: Centre

The Central government on Friday said it has no proposal to constitute a Birsa Munda regiment in the Indian Army.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 17:02 IST
The Central government on Friday said it has no proposal to constitute a Birsa Munda regiment in the Indian Army. The information was given by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply in the Lok Sabha to a question on whether the government proposes to form a Birsa Munda regiment in the Indian Army keeping in view the sacrifices made by the people of Jharkhand in the army.

"No such proposal is under consideration. Recruitment to the Indian Army is based on domicile and merit. As per government policy on the subject, all citizens irrespective of their class, creed, region or religion are eligible for recruitment in the Indian Army. After Independence, it has been the policy of the Government not to raise any new Regiment for a particular class/community/religion or region. Adequate vacancies are being provided to all classes to ensure equitable opportunity for recruitment into the Army," said the Ministry of Defence. Further, to the question of whether the government proposes to raise a regiment in the army by the name of Assam Regiment on the lines of Jat regiment, Rajputana Regiment etc, the Defence Ministry said, "Assam Regiment is already part of Indian Army since independence (Raised on 15 June, 1941)."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

