Left Menu

Seer ends life at his ashram in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:56 IST
Seer ends life at his ashram in Mangaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old seer from Mangaluru taluk in Dakshina Kannada district allegedly died by suicide at his ashram on Friday, police said.

The seer, identified as Sri Krishna Devi Prasad, allegedly hanged himself in his room in the ashram.

Prasad was a hotelier in Mumbai before he embraced asceticism, sources said, adding that he was married and survived by his daughter.

He is suspected to have ended his life after performing a pooja on Friday.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Bajpe police station. The seer's body was sent for post-mortem, sources further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022