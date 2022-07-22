Two held for murdering man in Punjab's Phagwara

Police here arrested two men on the charge of murdering their friend with sharp-edged weapons following a brawl.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh on Friday said the accused have been identified as Amanpreet, also known as Billy, and Goldy.

They murdered their friend Paramjit Singh (35) with sharp-edged weapons in a room of his house on July 18. The body was found on Thursday, the DSP told reporters.

Paramjit was unmarried and worked as a dyer while Billy is a barber and Goldy daily wager, he said.

The trio were friends and used to have drinks together, said the DSP.

They had a brawl around 8.30 pm on July 18 when Paramjit used objectionable language about Billy's wife, he said.

In the heat of the moment, Billy picked up a knife lying in the room and hit the victim on his head and chest while Goldy also hit him, said the DSP.

After killing Paramjit, they wrapped his blood-stained body in a cloth and locked the room, he said.

When neighbours started getting a foul smell from the room, they informed police on Thursday.

Police had found the body in a decomposed condition, he said.

