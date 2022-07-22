Left Menu

Two held for murdering man in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 22-07-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 19:08 IST
Two held for murdering man in Punjab's Phagwara
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested two men on the charge of murdering their friend with sharp-edged weapons following a brawl.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh on Friday said the accused have been identified as Amanpreet, also known as Billy, and Goldy.

They murdered their friend Paramjit Singh (35) with sharp-edged weapons in a room of his house on July 18. The body was found on Thursday, the DSP told reporters.

Paramjit was unmarried and worked as a dyer while Billy is a barber and Goldy daily wager, he said.

The trio were friends and used to have drinks together, said the DSP.

They had a brawl around 8.30 pm on July 18 when Paramjit used objectionable language about Billy's wife, he said.

In the heat of the moment, Billy picked up a knife lying in the room and hit the victim on his head and chest while Goldy also hit him, said the DSP.

After killing Paramjit, they wrapped his blood-stained body in a cloth and locked the room, he said.

When neighbours started getting a foul smell from the room, they informed police on Thursday.

Police had found the body in a decomposed condition, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022