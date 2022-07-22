U.S. will hold Russia accountable for Ukraine grain deal - U.S. envoy to U.N.
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 20:08 IST
The United States will work to hold Russia accountable for implementing a U.N.-led deal agreed on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
The United States also wants China to stop stockpiling grain and offer more to meet global humanitarian aid needs, James O'Brien, head of the U.S. State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, told reporters.
